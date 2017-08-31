Lucknow: Class 6 boy makes bomb hoax call to avoid going to school

A phone call to UP-100 police control room about a bomb placed at a private school in Krishnanagar on Wednesday morning threw police officials into a tizzy.

However, the threat that led to immediate evacuation of the school turned out to be a hoax call by a class 6 boy.

Police said the child was tracked down with the help of electronic surveillance. “We found that he made the call as he didn’t want to go to school,” said inspector of Krishnanagar police station Anjani Pandey.

He said the hoax call came in at around 7.30 am. The UP-100 patrol vehicle immediately informed the police station and rushed to the spot. “A team of anti-terror squad (ATS), a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also called there. The students were safely ushered out and the school premises were searched,” he said.

The school administration told parents to collect their children as the closure was announced suddenly.

“The search operation lasted for over two hours but nothing suspicious was found,” said Pandey.

He said that when the police tried contacting the caller again, the mobile number came switched off. However, through electronic surveillance, the user’s address was tracked down.

A team of police officials reached the house only to find that the ‘culprit’ was a 10-year-old.

“The user is a railway employee. The call was made by his youngest son, a student in the same school. He did not know the severity of his act, however, his parents were counselled and asked not to provide the child with a mobile phone. The school administration too was informed about it,” said Pandey.

This is not the first such hoax call. On August 19, mason Rajitram had called up the police control room, threatening to blow up the Vidhan Bhawan. He had done this under the influence of alcohol, and was arrested from Chinhat for his crime.