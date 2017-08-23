Lucknow: Clerics hail order, warn against interference in Islamic law

Members of Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community joined hands on Tuesday to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict on instant riple talaq.

The clerics also hailed the judgment but added that any more interference by the government in Islamic law (Shariah) would not be tolerated.

“It is a good move but it seems to be the beginning of interference in Shariah. No political interference in Islamic law will be tolerated,” said Sunni cleric and member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

“What would happen if one gives talaq in six months’ time? What would be the quantum of punishment for those who give talaq in this vacuum period?” he asked.

Shia cleric and secretary of the All-India Shia Sunni Ulama Front Maulana Habib Haider said AIMPLB should have banned the triple talaq earlier to save many families.

“Triple talaq is nowhere mentioned in the holy book. I am happy with Supreme Court judgment,” he said.