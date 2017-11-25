Lucknow: Cops to mark notorious elements’ attendance on polling day

People with tainted background and those involved in notorious activities in the past would have to mark their attendance at the police stations concerned, after casting their votes in local bodies’ poll to be held in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

SECURITY BANDOBAST Nearly 4,500 police constables, 100 sub-inspectors, 18 companies of PAC and RAF and 5,000 homeguards will be deployed at different polling stations.

Nearly 2,208 police personnel including two ASPs, six DySPs, 250 sub-inspectors, 50 head constables and 1,900 constables from other districts will also be deployed on polling day.

Local intelligence sleuths would be deployed to keep close vigil on every activity during poll hours.

This is aimed at ensuring that these people do not get involved in any type of activity that causes law and order problem during polls.

Over 13,000 civil police, armed police personnel and home guards would be deployed across the state capital to ensure free and fair polling. At least 30 drone cameras will also be used to keep vigil on sensitive and vulnerable polling stations in the district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Deepak Kumar said directions had been issued to people with tainted background to mark their attendance at their respective police stations.

He said police station in-charges had been directed to make suspicious and tainted persons cast their votes as early as possible in the morning and ensure they go to police stations to register their attendance. He said those suspected to be causing nuisance or any law and order problem would also be detained at the police stations during polling hours.

In addition, local intelligence sleuths would be deployed to keep close vigil on every activity during poll hours, he said.