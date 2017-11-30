Lucknow Development Authority to paint illegal constructions in red

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will soon mark in red all illegal constructions in the city. A large portion of such buildings will be painted red and a message stating that the construction is illegal will also be displayed.

The development authority took the decision on Wednesday as part of its ongoing drive against illegal constructions. The initiative is aimed at socially embarrassing owners of such properties and also deterring any potential buyers / tenants.

Move aimed at deterring buyers The development authority took the decision as part of its ongoing drive against illegal constructions.

The initiative is aimed at socially embarrassing owners of such properties and also deterring any potential buyers / tenants.

LDA secretary MP Singh said, “Of late, it has become a common practice to continue construction even after a building has been sealed. For such an eventuality, the LDA has decided to paint a large portion of all illegal buildings in red. A message saying that the construction is illegal will also be displayed on it.”

He also said that if any LDA official is found overlooking any illegal construction work, action will be taken against him.

“Of late, it has become a common practice to continue construction even after a building has been sealed. For such an eventuality, the LDA has decided to paint a large portion of all illegal buildings in red. A message saying that the construction is illegal will also be displayed on it,” said LDA secretary MP Singh.

“Owner of illegal buildings must face some social stigma as it will deter others from carrying out similar illegal construction,” he added.

For the LDA secretary, who took charge only recently, checking illegal constructions will not be easy.

The development authority has often been in news for the wrong reasons -- be it illegal constructions or commercial use of residential properties. However, after the change of regime in the state in March this year, the LDA has come under the scanner of the new government.

“If any LDA official is found overlooking any illegal construction work, action will be taken against him,” Singh asserted.