Lucknow: District election office geared up for counting of votes

The district election office (DEO) is geared up for counting of votes at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal on December 1 – after the final phase of civic elections is complete on November 29.

It has chalked out a detailed plan to ensure smooth counting process. DEO officials said there would be separate counting for candidates in fray for the post of mayor and corporators.

“Counting of votes for mayoral candidates will be organised at nine different places towards raen basera. As many as seven halls, one grand verandah and one raen basera have been allocated for the purpose,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate and district election officer.

Sharma said one table would handle one EVM machine, thus altogether there would be 110. Two more tables have been allocated for postal ballots, and counting would be carried out in hall number 9.

The seating arrangement for the mayoral candidates has been done in room number 9 where they will be kept informed about the updates during vote count through public address system and e- mails. “No person with security cover would be allowed to become counting agent,” he added.

Similar arrangements have been chalked out for the candidates in fray for the post of corporators. One table has been allocated to carry out counting of postal ballots for one ward. Altogether there would be around 110 tables. He said no vehicle passes would be issued for carrying refreshments and snacks.

Separate arrangements have been made for counting of votes polled for nagar panchayats. The results of the counting would be compiled by RO.