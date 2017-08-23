Lucknow-Divisional headquarters air service for Rs 2,500

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday okayed a scheme to improve regional connectivity and connect 15 divisional headquarters with Lucknow by air service with a ticket of Rs 2,500 per passenger.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over meeting of state cabinet that also approved a scheme to provide incentives to check power theft. An incentive of 10 per cent of penalty recovered will be given to the informer and 10 per cent of the penalty to the raiding party.

Briefing media persons, minister for medical and health Siddharth Nath Singh said the central government had formulated the scheme to provide viability gap funding (VGF) to ensure a ticket of Rs 2,500 for less than an hour journey routes. He said a decision in this regard was taken on the basis of a survey conducted at the behest of state government.

Under the scheme, 20-seater aircraft would be deployed for air service to connect the 15 divisional headquarters with Lucknow. Barring Kanpur (nearest airport Lucknow) and Basti (nearest airport Gorakhpur), the air service will be launched to connect all the divisional headquarters to Lucknow. Although a ticket for less than an hour journey would cost Rs 4,500, a sum of Rs 2,500 per passenger will be charged.

The union government would provide Rs 1,600 while the state government would give Rs 400 for 10 seats. For remaining 10 seats the state government would provide Rs 2,000 per seat.

Singh said the state cabinet also decided to ensure zero tax on the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for 10 years. The state government will also provide security and fire brigade facility at the airports and there will be no charges for parking for aircraft for three years.

An office space of 100 square metres will be provided free of charge for three years to operators at the airports.

TEACHER’S RECRUITMENT

The state cabinet decided to do away with the prevailing system of preparation of merit list by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Education (training graduate category) Service Rules. The recruitment on 9,342 posts of teachers will be made through a written examination and there would be no interview.

SUBSIDY FOR SPRINKLERS

The cabinet decided to provide subsidy to promote use of sprinklers for irrigation. It decided to provide 90 per cent subsidy to small and marginal farmers and 80 per cent subsidy to others.

WAQF TRIBUNAL

The cabinet approved amendment to section 83 of the Waqf Act to shift waqf tribunal from Rampur to Lucknow. Under the act two tribunals had been set up at Rampur and Lucknow in 2014.