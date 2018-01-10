Lucknow:Drive against illegal loudspeakers to cover party points, DJs

In its drive against unauthorized loudspeakers and playing of loud music, the district administration will from Wednesday serve notices to owners of marriage lawns and guest houses as well as DJ operators.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Tuesday ordered all additional city magistrates (ACMs) to prepare a list of establishments engaged in playing of high decibel loudspeakers and initiate action against them.

“It has been found that a majority of non-religious establishments are engaged in using ‘high volume’ loudspeakers and haven’t procured any permission for them,” said Sharma.

The district magistrate said notices would be served to all such establishments, directing them to make appropriate changes to meet the guidelines prescribed by the state government.

He said, for serving notices, the city has been divided into four zones and technical experts from pollution control board will be roped in to check the unauthorized use of high decibel sound systems.