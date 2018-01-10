Lucknow girl hoists tricolor at Everest’s base camp

Lucknow girl Purva Dhawan returned home recently after hoisting the tricolor at the base camp of Mount Everest which is 17,595 feets above the ground level.

Purva Dhawan left for tracking for the base camp from Lacula in Nepal on December 23. She reached the base camp on December 31 when the temperature was -32 degree Celsius.

Purva now aims to climb the Mount Everest (18,192 feet) in year 2019. Before that, she has planned to conquer the Kanchanjanga peak which is the highest in India. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and is pursuing her degree in commerce from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad.

A resident of Indira Nagar, Purva said she got training in mountaineering from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttar Kashi, Uttarakhand.