Lucknow is ‘ghar’ to this ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Pe hai’ famed actor

Actor-comedian Anup Upadhyay says he has acted in many plays here.

Lucknow is reeling under cold. And guess who is reveling in it?

Actor-comedian Anup Upadhyay.

And why so?

“I have been here for over a decade and used to miss this lovely weather while in Mumbai. Now, when I am here for the promotion of my new show, more than the work, I am reminiscing my Lucknow days and it’s just awesome,” says Anup, who was in Lucknow with his co-stars Hiba and Nikhil to promote their new show to be aired on Sab TV.

Elated that people are appreciating his work, especially his comic timing, Anup, who has worked in F.I.R, Bhabhiji Ghar Pe hai and Lapataganj, says, “I always wanted to foray into comedy but it was a never an easy journey. I belong to a small town in UP and had to work hard to reach this position.

Born in Etwah, Anup has been to Lucknow as his father, a railway man, was posted here. “I love everything about this city, especially Sharmaji ki Chai,” he says.

A household name, courtesy the comic characters he has played, Anup is originally a theatre veteran. “I have worked with the likes of Habib Tanveer and have hundreds of plays all around, including Lucknow,” he says while mentioning about Ravindralaya and Bhatkande.”

The new show, Jijaji Chat pe Hai, will see him playing father to actor Hiba Nawab.

To be aired on Sab TV, the show’s lead character is a Chandni Chowk shop-owner who sells lehnga and sarees.

The comic actor was accompanied by young actor Nikhil Khurana who plays the male lead. “This is my first comedy show as earlier I was all busy with serious daily soaps. And trust me, I am loving it. Comedy is not easy but it is definitely fun. And I am lucky to work with this production team that has an ace show like Bhabhi ji...on their CV,” says Nikhil, who has done famous shows like Yeh Hain Aashiqui and Pyar Tune Kya Kia.