Lucknow Metro fares to vary between ₹10 to ₹60

The Board of Directors of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Wednesday fixed the fares for travel in the entire 23 km North –South (Phase 1A) Metro Corridor from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia .

The minimum fare is Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 60.

The fares have been decided with the prime objective of providing affordable transport to the general public. Unlike other Metro systems, the Lucknow Metro fares have been decided based on the number of Metro stations travelled as against the distance travelled.

MD LMRC Kumar Keshav said, “ This is the most optimal initial fare structure of the entire North-South Metro Corridor between Chaudhary Charan Singh airport and Munshipulia. It has been arrived at after an all-round analysis of the fare pattern of other Metros in India and abroad, as well as other modes of transport in Lucknow with various pricing models.”

To promote regular commuters and use of Smart Card (GoSmart) travel, a discount of 10% of the ticket value will be provided on travel by card. A security deposit of Rs 100 will be taken, which will be refunded on return of the Smart Card.

LMRC will also issue full day Tourist Card for ₹ 200 for one day travel and ₹ 350 for 3 days travel to the commuters. Here again, ₹ 100 will be taken in the form of a security deposit, which will be refunded on return of the Tourist Card.

With the above fare structure, LMRC will be able to cover its operating and maintaining expenses from the Metro services and also take care of its debt.