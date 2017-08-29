Lucknow Metro launches all-new ‘citizen centric’ website

The new citizen-centric website of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) was launched on Monday.

“The new website will serve as an efficient channel of interaction between LMRC and the citizens of Lucknow,” said MD, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) ,Kumar Keshav while launching the website. “This will help create a bond that will make Lucknow Metro people’s own Metro,” he added.

Just ahead of its priority section launch, the new website will serve as an interface for citizens and likely commuters to be acquainted with the metro system and get requisite information related to travelling via metro. It will also provide the public with latest updates about metro service and information about LMRC as an organisation.

The site will also educate prospective commuters about hassle-free metro travel, safety guidelines, security features and also disseminate other useful information. It will also inform the citizens about features of the metro, facilities available at metro stations and how to use them. In addition, features and benefits of the GoSmart card are listed on the website, which is aimed at providing a smooth travel experience to the commuters.

Kumar Keshav said, “ Special focus has been laid on Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission, appealing to citizens to keep the Metro and station premises clean.”

A dedicated section titled ‘Your Metro’ tells citizens why they should pick Metro as a mode of transport. Metro also has some unique facilities available for differently abled people..

FARE STRUCTURE

The actual fare structure has now been introduced on the website through a dynamic fare calculator that shows the fare between two selected stations and even displays the intermediate stations.

An interactive route map is available on the website that highlights major landmarks like railway stations, bus stops, markets, hospitals and educational institutions along the metro route . Other map indicators are also displayed to help citizens understand the current functional network, work under process and the proposed east-west corridor.

FREE WI-FI

Citizens can recharge their metro travel GoSmart cards online through the website using credit card, debit card or net banking for top-up.

Lucknow metro will offer free Wi-Fi access to GoSmart cardholders. Free Wi-Fi service can be activated by registering the card on website with the mobile number. To use free Wi-Fi, users will have to tap the card at the card reader available in the paid area of the metro stations upon which a password will be received on the registered mobile number which can be used to connect to the free Wi-Fi available across all metro stations.

A few of the main tourist attractions of Lucknow are also highlighted to provide brief historical information and tour guide for the travellers and tourists alike.

Read more: Lucknowites can ride the metro from September 6

LOST AND FOUND ITEMS INFORMATION

A dedicated section for lost and found items has been provided on the website, which will help commuters in reporting and inquiring about any lost or found item inside the metro trains and on station premises. List of found items will be displayed online to help commuters in reclaiming their goods . Besides, the website includes important information related to the metro project, RTI and vigilance contacts of the LMRC along with a web form through which user can get in touch with Lucknow Metro.

A dedicated section is there to give all the information related to the tenders floated by Lucknow Metro. All the information related to recruitment also available in the section “Recruitments”.