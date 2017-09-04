Lucknow Metro stations decked up for tomorrow’s launch

Commute in the city of nawabs is set to get seamless, as the Lucknow Metro gets flagged off on September 5.

Lucknowites have welcomed the metro with open arms, which is evident from the sale of Go Smart metro cards: 2200 being sold off till now.

MD Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav said, “ I am overwhelmed by the response of Lucknowites to Lucknow Metro. We expect that metro would take Lucknow to greater heights and on the list of developed cities. Metro will pave the way for job creation and create a new brand image of the city in other parts of India.”

He said the launch of metro was no less than a festival in LMRC. “We are excited and that is why all the stations are decked up. They are illuminated with special lights. All the eight metro stations from Transport Nagar , Krishna Nagar, Singar Nagar, Alambagh, Alambagh Bus Station, Mawaiyya , Durgapuri and Charbagh are decorated with special buntings and flags of velvet.” Special velvet flags around the metro stations would add to the beauty, he said.

The metro coaches would also be beautifully decorated with flowers (both real and artificial) and ribbons in a special colour scheme. The focus is on creating an atmosphere fit for travelling.

The public address system at metro stations would also announce the journey of the metro and its salient features.

Balloons would greet those who walk into the metro station.

The stations are closed to the public for now, as the LMRC staff is working overtime to give final touches to the preparations for the launch. LCD screens are being fitted and unattended corners painted, while officials are busy in preparing duty charts.