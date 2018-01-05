Lucknow Metro to extend to Unnao,Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Sitapur

Going the Delhi Metro way, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is planning to extend metro services to satellite towns of Lucknow like Barabanki, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Sitapur.

A team of LMRC officials has identified the new routes and will soon carry out a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

“One should not be surprised if Lucknow Metro connects satellite towns like Barabanki, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Hardoi or Sitapur. Delhi Metro also connects Noida, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon. One has to look forward for expansion,” managing director, LMRC, Kumar Keshav said.

The LMRC has left an opening to expand towards Barabanki from Munshipulia through Faizabad road. Similarly, it will not be difficult to expand the route from Charbagh to SGPGIMS towards Mohanlalganj. The survey of the route has already been done.

“The route linking Gomti Nagar Extension along Shaheed Path is under consideration as it can be extended towards Rae Bareli. The route linking Charbagh and Vasant Kunj can be extended to Hardoi and Sitapur. An opening can be left at the airport metro station for Unnao route,” Keshav said.

“Besides completing the corridor from Charbagh to Munshipulia, we have to look for the expansion of Lucknow Metro to other areas too. Physical verification of the route between Charbagh and Vasant Kunj has been completed,” he added.

Keshav said this corridor would be more challenging than the North-South corridor as the route would cover busy and narrow areas.

“We plan to start work on this corridor soon. This route is important as it will provide more traffic than the Amausi-Munshipulia route. It will cover densely populated areas of Naka Hindola, Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, KGMU and Thakurganj. Out of 12, this route will have seven underground stations,” Keshav said.

He said the problem areas had been identified and a list of solutions had been prepared.

“If everything goes as per plan, the metro ride from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj will be available in 2023,” he said.