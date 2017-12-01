‘Lucknow metro uses the most advanced telecom system’

The LMRC is using the most advanced telecommunication system in the world for its metro operations, says managing director (MD), LMRC, Kumar Keshav.

Till now, this system was being used for the operational 8.5 km ‘priority corridor’ between Transport Nagar and Charbagh, but now, this state-of-the-art telecommunication would be used in the entire 23 kilometre metro route, he said.

The mentioned telecommunication system provides video calling facilities at all station control rooms and theatres at operation control centre (OCC). Through the facility, the train operators can immediately convey the message to all the trains, station control rooms & controllers in the OCC and can take instructions from the authorities accordingly.

Keshav said, “In this system, Gigabit Ethernet is used as the backbone transmission network and nodes (stations as well as OCC) are connected by the duplicate rings of optical fiber. The system is designed in a way that failure of a single component does not affect the availability of the whole system during the train operation.”

Keshav added, “What makes the Lucknow metro different from other metros is its unique announcement system. The automatic announcement system is crystal clear and the arrival and departure related announcements at platform and concourse level are made through it.”