Lucknow: Modern abattoir awaits pollution control board clearance  

A modern slaughterhouse being planned at a cost of Rs110 crore at Bindaua, Mohanlalganj here is still awaiting the approval of the pollution control board (PCB).

In the absence of an advance abattoir, animals are being slaughtered by meat vendors at their shops. This has led to food hygiene issues, as people have to buy meat that is not certified and without the necessary safety clearances.

“All our slaughterhouses have been shut down. The power of giving trade licence rests with the food safety and drug administration (FSDA). They are the ones who need to act against the sale of such (unhygienic) meat in the city,” said additional municipal commissioner Nand Lal.

For meat trade to be regularised, a modern slaughterhouse is required. Such a facility will not only curb the practice of butchering animals out in the open in unhygienic conditions, but will also automate meat processing.

“A big advantage of a modern abattoir is that a veterinary expert will examine the animal before it’s butchered. After slaughter too, the meat will be tested to see if it is fit for human consumption,” said an official of the municipal corporation

Secondly, he said, the process will be clean, safe, healthy and environment friendly. “The animals remains, all inedible parts especially, will be disposed of scientifically,” he added.