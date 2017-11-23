Lucknow: PGI lab causing delay in transplants, patients approach CM

Harsh Kumar Srivastava, 17, son of Manoj Kumar Srivastava, requires immediate kidney transplant. Unfortunately, he can not get it done at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences because for the past one year, the PGI renal lab is not able to perform the simple HLA test needed for the surgery. Consequently, many people like Harsh are forced to go through painful dialysis.

His father Manoj Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Azamgarh, has lodged a complaint with the chief minister’s office, explaining the pain of his son who requires immediate kidney transplant but because of non functional renal lab, kidney transplant of his son is getting delayed. In his letter, Srivastava has accused SGPGIMS of harassing him and his son by delaying the HLA test on the pretext of unavailability of certain chemicals. According to Srivastava, he has been called a number of times for the test but every time the staff avoids the test citing one reason or other.

Manoj Srivastava says The family has sold all its jewellery and land for the treatment of Harsh “but people here are taking the things so lightly.”

Similarly, Hariram has also lodged a complaint with the CM’s office about the delay in kidney transplant because of tenal lab of hospital not doing the HLA test for past six months. He says his wife Sudha is donating a kidney to him bit transplant is not possible because HLA test is not being done.

Insiders in the hospital say that earlier HLA test was done in the lab of the genetics department when professor Suraksha Agarwal was its head. But all these tests were shifted to the renal lab where they are being delayed in the absence of proper trained staff.

However, PGI director professor Rakesh Kapoor, who talks about making a big renal transplant centre, says that he has been informed about the problem now and will surely take some steps to solve it. “ I will talk to the people concerned to improve the functioning of renal lab,” he said.