Lucknow: RML National Law University student allege sexual harassment, stalking by officials  

Hundreds of girl students staged on Monday a protest at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University over alleged sexual harassment and regular stalking by two senior officials of the university.

Other issues students raised The quality of teachers appointed is pathetic as per standards of a National Law University. There are instances where teachers have accepted not knowing the subject at all. This has resulted in the deterioration in the quality of education.

The last two recruitment of the teachers show that the appointed teachers are highly incompetent as per NLU standards.

Funds allotted to the University have been used as per the whims and fancies of the administrative officers and not in the interest of the students. There has been heavy misuse of these funds as they have been spent on unnecessary infrastructural development projects such as the poorly built joggers path, while there are major fund requirements for academics and co-curricular activities of the students.

The budget allocation to the various committees catering to student interests is highly arbitrary. The overall development of the students is thus, hampered. Time and again unreasonable monitory penalties have also been imposed on students.

The University faces a serious crisis on the placement front. The administration offers no sort of cooperation or funds to facilitate the same. Thus, placements have deteriorated in the past two years.

In a signed complaint sent to chief minster Yogi Adityanath, they alleged sexual harassment of male and female students of the University by two senior administrative officers of the varsity recently.

The students have demanded immediate removal of vice chancellor Gurdeep Singh, registrar Shambhu Kumar, joint registrar JD Gangwar and assistant registrar Sanjay Diwakar, and an inquiry into the issue.

The protesters claimed that one of the officials had saved pictures of a few female students that were shot without their consent, which he intended to use for blackmailing them.

They said the officials were engaged in moral policing, clicking pictures of students interacting with the other gender and harassing them with threats of revealing the same to their families.

The students have requested the chief minister to take immediate action in the matter.

They said the university administration introduced curfew like timings for girl students, removed the review system for examinations, and changed the mode of taking attendance. All these policy changes had been made without prior notice to the students, they said.

The student body said they would be on an indefinite protest till the accused were punished and their demands met.

In their letter to CM, the students requested him for his time so that they may discuss these issues with him with proper evidences.

When contacted vice chancellor Gurdeep Singh said he had received a copy of the complaint and had handed it over to the sexual harassment committee of the university to probe and submit its report at the earliest.