Lucknow’s RML Hospital shocker: How did dogs enter the morgue?

How did the dogs enter the morgue and got to the body? The answer perhaps lies in the fact that the channel gate of the building has enough space to allow animals like canines to enter. The second gate that secures the freezer room too might have been left open, which allowed dogs to reach the freezer.

SECOND GATE LEFT OPEN? The second gate that secures the freezer room too might have been left open, which allowed dogs to reach the freezer. Primary investigation found the staff guilty of negligence. Those removed from duty and named in the FIR were ward boy Islam, security guard Pawan and security supervisors Ashish and Anil.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital team probing the incident has taken note of these points. The panel comprises Dr Sushil Srivastava, Dr DR Jaiswal and Dr Shailesh Srivastava.

A woman, Pushpa Tiwari, 40, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after she reportedly consumed some poisonous substance. Soon after, doctors pronounced her dead. Her body was later shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examination.

However, on Sunday morning the body was found mauled. Primary investigation found the staff guilty of negligence. Those removed from duty and named in the FIR were ward boy Islam, security guard Pawan and security supervisors Ashish and Anil.

The gates of the morgue are to be closed and locked properly so that no one can enter the place.

As the woman had reportedly consumed poison, doctors felt post-mortem examination was necessary. The body was kept in the morgue overnight and was to be examined in the morning.

“All those who will be found guilty in the investigation report will be punished,” said principal secretary (health) Prashant Trivedi, in a press statement.

Stray dogs roaming around the hospital campus is nothing new as the municipal corporation failed to catch them despite reminders by the hospital authorities.

“Stray dogs roam around the campus during the day and rest in the night, looking for food items thrown by the attendants carelessly,” said a government doctor.