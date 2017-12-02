Lucknow’s wish list for its first woman mayor

Having elected its first woman mayor, Lucknow is now hoping to get prompt solutions to its pressing problems of rising vehicular pollution, widespread littering and overflowing drains that deface the city.

There are high expectations of Sanyukta Bhatia - the winning candidate from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are proud that a woman will become the mayor of our culturally rich city. I would like to request her to help streamline traffic. Many accidents take place due to absence of proper traffic lights and violation of road safety rules, which must be strictly implemented.” --Insiya Naqvi, BA first year student

Underlining road safety, transport and sanitation as the three key areas that require the immediate focus of the new mayor, Piyali Bhattacharya, specialist paediatrician at SGPGIMS, said, “We need awareness campaigns for adolescents to educate them about road rules and safe driving.”

Young women of Lucknow, happy to get their first woman mayor, expressed hopes of seeing Bhatia work towards improving the life of girls.

Mariyam Abbas, president, students' council, Avadh Girls' Post Graduate College, said, “It is our pleasure to have a woman mayor. Being a girl, it makes me immensely proud that we are finally reaching that place of power for which many great ladies have fought. My expectations from the mayor are that she works for the upliftment of women and ensures quick justice for victims of atrocities. I would also like to see her work against corruption. ”

Another young woman Shivangi Dixit said checking pollution was imperative. “Lucknow has been ranked among the most polluted cities. It has also fallen in the Swachh Bharat ranking also. I wish to see a better implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission and expect to see a cleaner city.”

Manav Prakash of Universal booksellers said, “My request is for the improvement of the Hazratganj area, which is very dirty these days. The market was renovated a few years ago, but the situation has changed again.”

“I would expect my mayor to be proactive, especially in improving public health and sanitation, creating and modifying infrastructure to make it disabled-friendly, maintaining parks, and promoting of the cultural aspects of Lucknow. I would request her to meet people from society, be accessible to all, and initiate community programmes that bring people together.” --Himanshu Rai, IIML professor

Award-winning teacher Dheeraj Mehrotra stressed on the need to remove roadside encroachment, especially that by food vendors. “These vendors can be seen in every locality. Their makeshift outlets lead to traffic jams and spread filth. I would also request the mayor to work for a teachers’ club and library. The city needs one after the closure of the British Library,” he said.

Social activist Abha Singh said the mayor’s major responsibilities will be to ensure hygiene, protect environment, and facilitate health education. “Smooth running of municipal schools is a must. In addition, overflowing drains, which plague many colonies, are not only an eyesore but also a breeding ground for diseases. The mayor will also need to resolve the problem of Lucknow’s contaminated air,” she said.

“The first woman mayor should work to remove all encroachment from the cycle tracks, as the citizens are unable to use them. Moreover, cattle roam freely on the roads, causing traffic disruptions and even accidents. Manholes and dump yards near colonies are also serious concerns.” --Kajal Sahu, student

Divyanshi Srivastava, a student, emphasised on the need to build toilets for women in rural areas. “There are women who have no choice but to defecate in the open,” she said.

Another citizen Anupama Shukla highlighted the problem of stray cattle in the city.

Seema Singh Katiyar, a teacher with AGDC, said, “We’re all looking forward to a proactive mayor who will bring the Lucknow municipal corporation back on track. We hope she will prioritise issues and fight the garbage problem here. Doing that will also positively impact public health. We also need more parks for youngsters.”