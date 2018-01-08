Lucknow University employees to go on strike from today

The Lucknow University(LU) has declared demonstrations and slogan shouting on the campus illegal. The decision was taken in view of the employees’ decision to go on strike from Monday.

Demos not allowed LU VC SP Singh directed proctor Vinod Singh not to allow any demonstration or slogan shouting on the campus. The proctor was also asked to ensure that no employee was forced to join the strike.

“If employees violate this rule, appropriate action would be taken,” informed LU spokesperson NK Pandey.

The demands of the employees include regularisation of contractual staff and rollback of transfer order.

"The proctor was directed to arrange for photography and videography on the campus as per need," informed LU spokesperson NK Pandey.

From Monday, all regular attendance registers of the employees will be sealed by respective deans and heads. Signatures of employees reporting for duty will be taken on plain sheets and sent to the registrar by 10:30 am.

All the deans, head of departments, provosts and other officials of the university expressed solidarity with the decisions of the VC.

The VC asked officials to ensure that the examination/evaluation/practical examinations/teaching must not be halted or disturbed in any manner due to the strike by employees.

The VC informed that most of the demands of the employees were already accepted and therefore there was no justification for the strike.

Singh informed that he had already talked to the two unions of employees.

Regarding transfer order, views of employees had already been invited. If they have any grievances, those would be settled on a case-to-case basis. Hence, the strike called by employees was completely unjustified, claimed LU officials.