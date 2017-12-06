Lucknow University starts online grievance redress facility for its students

Students of the Lucknow University (LU) may now post their feedback and grievances online through their individual login id. If a teacher is not regular in class or is unable to communicate well, students may post their feedback on grievance column. The university will look to address the issues confronting the students.

What students have to do Students have to register by entering their student ID that is mentioned on their allotment letters and ID cards issued by the university. They will receive a verification code on their mobile numbers registered at the time of form filling. In case the mobile number has changed or is not functional, the student can have it changed by submitting the details to the University Data Resource Centre (DTP Cell) in the Administrative Building of the University of Lucknow for approval. Students can now create their own password by entering the verification code. They can login and view their details.

The university has added the new feature by creating login id of all its first year undergraduate students to prepare a database of not only students but also of teachers and university officials. The attendance will be uploaded every month and feedback of only those students will be considered who were regular in class.

Addressing the media at the launch of the new feature on Tuesday, LU vice chancellor SP Singh said, “Other benefits will be that students can download their duplicate allotment letter and fee receipt, submit feedback form, submit grievance redress form and submit their examination form online.”

“The University Data Resource Centre (UDRC) is being developed as a facility for automation by developing and implementing software solution developed on the latest technology and centralised database concept for faculty, non-teaching staff of the university, campus students, college students and colleges.”

All the registered users will be provided different roles designation wise. The university authorities will have the provision to search and view the student data.

“According to need and role, the officials will have the provision to enter the achievements, award, and punishment for students throughout his academic year. This would also be visible on the student module after authentication by the UDRC admin,” the vice chancellor said.