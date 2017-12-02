Lucknow: Youngest corporator is just 23, oldest is 68 

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will now sport a ‘youth face’, as 10 corporators elected this time are below 30 years of age while 24 are under 40.

The youngest corporator is 23-year-old journalism student from Amity University Sadiya Rafique. She bagged 3,170 votes against 2,670 votes bagged by her opponent Ram Sewak Dwivedi of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tilak Nagar-Kundari Rakabganj ward.

The oldest corporator elected this time is 68-year-old Usha Sharma of BJP in Aishbagh ward. She defeated her Samajwadi Party rival by a good margin.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sadiya Rafique said that her father and brother had been corporators from the ward in the past. Her brother Adil was outgoing corporator of the area.

She said,” I am not here for a career in politics but to serve people and make a place for myself in their hearts. I can assure them of development at a rapid pace . My brother Adil has ensured water supply in all the areas of the ward but I will ensure safety for women and more rights for their education.”

The oldest corporator elected this time is 68-year-old Usha Sharma of BJP in Aishbagh ward. (HT Photo)

Regarding her ongoing bachelor’s course in mass communication she said, “I will surely complete my studies as I am in final year and six more months are left in completion of my course. I will study hard for my degree and if time allows will try to go for post graduation mass com.”

About marriage she said, “There are no plans till I complete the goal of doing something good for the society .”

However, Usha Sharma said age was just a number and she never felt old. “I want to serve people to the best of my ability. I am not among those corporators who sit at home and allow their husbands to work in the field.”