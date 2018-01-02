Magh Mela: Tent gutted, but pilgrims safe

A Magh Mela tent was gutted in a fire at an ashram (monastery) in Jhunsi area on Monday.

Five people, who were inside the tent, rushed outside and saved themselves.

Leakage in a LPG cylinder was the cause of the fire, sources said.

Other pilgrims rushed to the scene and doused the flames with sand and water before two fire tenders arrived.

The fire broke out in the tent of a Mumbai-based pilgrim Devi Prasad Mishra who was observing kalpvas (a month-long ritual) at Piyaria Baba Ashram at Sector –3 Triveni Dakshin Patti in Jhunsi area.

Mishra said his belongings worth around Rs 50,000 were also destroyed in the fire.

Inspector, Jhunsi, Jitendra Singh said fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving the information, but the flames were doused by then.