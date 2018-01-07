Man allegedly rapes girl for a year by threatening to upload ‘video’ on Internet

A man in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly raped a girl for one year and threatened her to circulate the video on the Internet.

The victim said the man threatened her to upload the video on Internet if she informed anyone about the incident. “He raped me for a year by threatening me by showing the video.”

She lodged an FIR after she got pregnant and the man refused to marry her.

Rampur assistant superintendent of police Sudha Singh said, “We have registered the case under appropriate Sections of IPC. The victim has been sent for the medical examination.”

The accused and his family are currently absconding.