Man dies of ‘hunger’ in Kundariya village of Bareilly

A 47-year-old man was found dead outside his dilapidated house in Aonla block of Bareilly district in the wee hours of Thursday. His relatives alleged that he died of hunger while the district administration said he passed away due to cold weather.

Bareilly recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees, which was one degree below normal.

The deceased was identified as Nemchandra Srivastava of Kundariya village and he used to live in his ancestral home with his elderly mother, said Mamta Malviya, sub-divisional magistrate of Aonla. The district administration sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to villagers, Nemchandra worked as a part-time barber and was unmarried.

The officer visited the village with local officials on Thursday afternoon. “Mother of the deceased was an Antyodya card holder (public distribution system card) and the family used to withdraw ration from ration stores,” she added.

Nemchandra’s relatives alleged that he died of hunger. “There was no food in the house. He was forced to sleep on empty stomach, which led to his death,” said Naresh Srivastav, cousin of the Nemchandra who lives in Bareilly city and went to the village after hearing about the latter’s death.

However, the district administration stuck to its stand that Nemchandra died of cold rather than hunger.

“We requested post-mortem of the body and are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of his death,” said the SDM. “I will request for compensation from CM relief fund once the cause of death is ascertained,” the SDM added.

“Nemchandra and his mother were living in a dilapidated house. He applied for state sponsored housing scheme for poor but the application was denied,” said Archana Devi, village head of Kundariya.