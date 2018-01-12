Mannan Wani’s latest video under scanner now

After a video of Mannan Bashir Wani (wherein he is giving an interview to somebody) became viral on social media on Wednesday, the Aligarh police and intelligence agencies have included it in their investigations. They are trying to figure out to whom Mannan gave this interview and where.

SP (City) Atul Shrivastav told HT, “Police and intelligence agencies have included the video of Mannan Wani in investigations. Cyber experts are ascertaining who had taken this interview. The time and place of the interview are also being traced. The intelligence agencies are also confirming whether this latest video of Mannan was made before his joining Hizbul Mujahidin or earlier.”

To note, this current video of Mannan Wani has brought not only police but also AMU administration on its toes because Mannan has also made some comments about AMU in the video.

In the interview, Mannan, wearing a white T-shirt, is seen in an aggressive mood, answering questions in English. Nobody has a clue as to when and where Mannan Wani gave this interview. But the police and intelligence agencies are trying to trace him and collect information about the interviewer through the video.

When asked how he saw AMU politics, Mannan Wani says, “We must analyse why AMU was founded and what are its aims. For the answer, we have to think at the national level. I feel that this (AMU) is a platform from which Muslim leadership can be increased. Presently only a few Muslim leaders are working for community. The community is passing through social change. I think that parallel education must also change. Unfortunately, in the past 12-13 years our community has suffered much. Political efforts could not be made for betterment of minorities. The community needs leaders who may devote themselves to serve it. We also need educational leadership.”

He also says, “Can any concrete opinion on Kashmir be raised? Will a voice against illegal detentions in Kashmir be raised? We have to think that the minorities cannot bring any big change. Just see Kashmir, on which I can say that we have no role there because we do not have leadership. But the most noteworthy is the fact that since some time dalits have launched a movement which is very important. The curse of our society is that we do not want to speak. If you speak, you will be accused of defaming community and will be ousted from it.”

When pointed out that AMU was not delivering its opinion on any issue including triple talaq or on going to Haji Ali Dargah, Mannan Wani replies, “The debate on Muslims should be conducted just like the present debate on dalits but that is not taking place because our elections are not held on ideology but on group basis. In JNU, groups are constituted on issues and elections are contested on that basis but unfortunately we have not got such opportunities. In JNU, the students debate any issue without caring for the stand of the government or politicians.”