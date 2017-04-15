Mayawati naming brother as vice president may lead to rebellion in BSP

The Mayawati’s decision of appointing her younger brother Anand Kumar as national vice-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to lead to rebellion in the party.

Some senior party leaders and workers loyal to party founder Kanshi Ram have decided to register their protest in the meeting called by Mayawati in the state unit office on Sunday.

The meeting has been called to seek the endorsement of office-bearers on the appointment of Anand to the top post and also to discuss the change in the party organisation.

Talking to HT, a senior party leader, who does not wished to be named, said, Bhimrao Ambedkar as well as Kanshi Ram opposed dynasty. Apart from being a political party, BSP is a movement launched for the empowerment of the Dalit community.

“Kanshi Ram renunciated his family and did not allow any family member to grab position in the party. Rather he promoted committed party workers in the organisation,” he said while accusing Mayawati of trying to establish her family hegemony over the party.

“The rebellion of senior leaders before assembly election has already shaken the base of the party,” he said.

Another party leader said Anand was facing serious corruption charges and the move was aimed at protecting him.

“He is under the scanner of the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate as well as Central Bureau of Investigation. He is managing the ill-gotten property of the BSP chief,” he said.

Earlier, Mayawati had appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raja Ram on the post of national vice-president.

She had announced that BSP worker belonging to Jatav community will be appointed her successor.

But the sudden U-turn have left the party workers surprised and antagonized.

The announcement that Anand will not claim MP, MLA or chief minister’s post has failed to calm down the workers.

Various Dalit organisations have also condemned the BSP chief for appointing her brother as national vice-president.

CB Rahul, a senior member of All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), said Mayawati has dumped the ideology of Ambedkar as well as Kanshi Ram.

“After taking party reins in her hand, she has changed the ideals of the party by opening the door to the people who have exploited the Dalits for ages,” he said.

Chief executive officer of National Confederation of Dalit Organisations (NACDOR), Ashok Bharti, said that by appointing her brother as national vice president, Mayawati has proved that she has nothing to do with the ideology of Ambedkar and KanshiRam.

Dr Nirmal of Ambedkar Mahasabha said Anand’s appointment will only harm the BSP.

Ganga Ram Ambedkar, a former Mayawati aide, said appointment of Anand will prove to be the last nail in BSP’s coffin.

“My organisation will provide alternative to the Dalit community who wish to part ways with Mayawati,” he said.

