Mayawati says no to Patna rally

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday ruled out participation of her party in the ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao’ rally organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on August 27.

Raising question over the effort of the opposition parties to form a ‘secular alliance’ to challenge the might of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mayawati said, “Before forging the pre-poll alliance, the opposition parties should finalize the seat sharing formula. The durability of an alliance is dependent on the distribution of seats among alliance partners.”

“The tussle for seats among alliance partners will send wrong signal among the people and could ultimately benefit the BJP,” she said while insisting that the BSP was cautious and would take a decision over sharing dais with another party only after deliberating over the outcome of the alliance.

“All the alliance partners should get respectable seats. The BSP will never compromise on it,” she said while addressing a press conference at her official residence in Lucknow.

“There is a lot of mis-perception over the participation of BSP in the secular parties rally at Patna. The BSP will not share dais with national and regional parties till the formula of seat sharing is finalised,” she said.

“The BSP is committed to the unity of secular parties and on various occasions we have played pivotal role in the formation of alliance with like-minded political parties,” she said while reminding how before 2015 legislative assembly election a few parties did not join the alliance as they were not offered respectable seats.

“Within two years the grand alliance government collapsed. There is a need to learn lessons from the past experiences and prepare a solid strategy. We will be able to win the confidence of the common people as well,” she said.

Mayawati welcomed the Supreme Court judgment that unanimously held that right to privacy is a fundamental right.

“The judgment will go in long way protecting the rights of the people. It is also a warning to the NDA government not to impose rules arbitrarily. I hope the central government will stop following anti-people policies now,” she said.