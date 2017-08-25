Medical Council of India spells terms for open school students to study MBBS abroad

Students who have pursued intermediate from NIOS or state open schooling boards will not be eligible to pursue MBBS or an equivalent course abroad if they have not taken practical examination in physics, chemistry or biology in class 11 and 12.

MCI Guidelines Obtaining eligibility certificate to pursue primary medical qualification (MBBS or its equivalent) by an Indian citizen/oversees citizen of India is mandatory under Section 13(4B) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

As per the eligibility criteria laid down in the prevailing MCI regulations, no candidate shall be allowed to be admitted to the MBBS or equivalent medical course unless:

He/she completes 17 years on or before December 31 of the year of admission to such course.

He/she passes the qualifying exam as under:

(a) The higher secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination. Last two years of study comprising physics, chemistry, biology/ biotechnology and mathematics or any other elective subjects with English at a level not less than core course of English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after the introduction of the 10+2+3 years educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

OR

(b) The intermediate examination in science of an Indian university/board or other recognised examining body with physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology which shall include a practical test in these subjects and also English as a compulsory subject.

In a circular, the Medical Council of India (MCI) said that the candidates who have passed 10+2 from National Institute of Open School (NIOS) or state open schooling boards (SOS), would not be eligible to take admission to MBBS or equivalent course outside the country.

The MCI made clear that it would not accept applications for eligibility certificate from students intending to take admission to foreign medical institutions from academic year 2017-18 and onwards till further orders.

The eligibility certificate is a legal proof given by the MCI that the medical university, which the student attends to study MBBS abroad, is authorised by the medical education regulator.

The MCI decision will affect thousands of open school students.

In the circular dated August 9, also available on MCI website, the council pointed out that it had come to its notice that a number of candidates who had done 10+2 from NIOS or SOSs were approaching it for eligibility certificate.

“Only those students will be given eligibility certificate who have done school certificate examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 higher secondary examination after 12 years of study. The last two years of study should comprise of physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology and mathematics or any other elective subjects with English,” the circular said.

“Where the course content is not as prescribed for 10+2 education structure of the national committee, the candidates will have to undergo a one-year pre-professional training before admission to the medical colleges,” it added.

The MCI said the decision had been taken after examining the matter legally.