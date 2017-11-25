Stray dog drags away body of a newborn girl from UP government hospital

A stray dog dragged away body of a newborn girl from a maternity ward of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, exposing the appalling condition of the health care even as the authorities tried to cover up the incident.

Attendants of other patients noticed the mongrel carrying away the baby near the main gate of the women hospital. They shooed away the canine and recovered the body, eyewitnesses said.

Sheela Yadav (35), wife of Mahatam Yadav of Azamgarh’s Deoria Village, gave birth to a baby girl in the evening. But the child died after sometime.

The body was kept on the floor of the ward, rolled in a rug. When Sheela became little unmindful and other women admitted in the ward were fast asleep, the dog carried away the body.

After the hospital authorities came to know about the incident, they allegedly made Mahatam write on a paper that the body was in their possession.

“After the delivery, the body of infant was handed over to the kin. There is no fault of the hospital administration, if they can’t protect the body. Hospital administration cannot provide security to each woman in the hospital. Three watchmen and two home guards are deployed in the hospital for security. Senior officials have been apprised of the problems of stray dogs roaming on hospital the premises,” said chief medical superintendent Dr Amita Agrawal.

She said that kin signed a receipt while taking the body.

Such incident is not uncommon in the state. Last year body of a newborn baby girl was found being dragged by a pack of dogs at Ghaziabad’s MMG district hospital.