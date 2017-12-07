Meerut: Lured into friendship, Dalit woman gang-raped in cinema hall

A 21-year-old Dalit woman accused a Muslim man of faking his identity to establish friendship with her and raping her with a friend at a cinema hall in Mawana town of Meerut on Tuesday, police said.

Station house officer (SHO), Mawana, Deepak Mishra said after the woman lodged a complaint on Dial 100, the police chased and arrested the accused, identified as Amiruddin and Wasim.

He said Amiruddin faked his identity as Amar to lure the woman.

District office-bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Saurabh Sharma termed the incident as a case of love jihad and demanded stern action against the accused.

He demanded that the state government should take effective measures to check such incidents in future.

After the death of her parents, the woman had been living with her sister in Hastinapur area.

The SHO said about two months ago, the woman came in contact with a man through phone.

The man introduced himself as Amar. Soon, they became friends and also met each other twice.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said Amar called her Tuesday morning and told her that he had got a job in Delhi and wanted to spend some time with her before leaving. He invited her for a movie in Mawana.

They went to the cinema hall where Amar’s friend Wasim was already waiting for them.

The duo took the woman to the balcony and gang-raped her. They threatened her and forcibly took her with them on a motorcycle.

The woman somehow managed to call Dial 100 after which a police patrol car chased the accused and nabbed them near the Muzaffarnagar bus stand.

During interrogation, Amar disclosed his identity as Amiruddin and said he posed as a Hindu to lure the woman.