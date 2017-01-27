Meet 115-year-old ‘Angrezo ke zamane ka cop’

Meet 115-year-old cop Jurrat Hussain Kazmi who is credited with serving the British, Nawabs and also Indian administrations in his career as a policeman. He was felicitated in Lucknow on Republic Day as the longest surviving retired personnel.

Kazmi, who claims to have turned 115 this January, has been following the same schedule on January 26. He started the day with cleaning his antique teakwood coffer—his most prized possession. It was a gift from a dear friend and colleague during the British regime. It houses Kazmi’s medals, leather shoes, a tweed overcoat, silk kurta pajyama and his favourite Rampuri cap, commonly worn by folks in western Uttar Pradesh.

“Dadu’s day starts at 4am on the cold mornings of Republic Day with the cleaning of his coffer and its contents which he proudly adorns. He irons his kurta pajyama and polishes his shoes, a signal for us to get going and help him prepare for the felicitation,” says Sameer Ali Kazmi, Kazmi’s grandson.

Sameer says the fact that his grandfather loved being a policeman is reflected in how particular he is about his attire and look.

Kazmi while sharing his professional journey with HT says his induction into the Imperial Police in 1922 was accidental. “We owned around 2000 hectares of land in Kulbara village of Moradabad. Since we were zamindaars, I was never in the need of job. Once when I was in Rampur, I came across the ongoing recruitment and thought of trying my luck. Surprisingly I was the best performer and was inducted,” reminisces Kazmi.

Jurrat Hussain Kazmi proudly showing his sign board. (HT Photo)

He fondly recalls that his first salary of `10 was paid to him in silver coins.

Year 1947, was the turning point for him. “Nawab Raza Ali Khan, the progressive and last ruler of Rampur, took over the Imperial police. The Nawab was our new employer,” shares Kazmi about the new chapter in his life.

The princely state of Rampur merged with the erstwhile United Provinces in 1949 after the Nawab signed the instrument of accession to the Dominion of India. “And I was asked to join UP Police as constable,” he adds.

In 1952, he was posted at Thana Quila in Bareilly where he eventually settled down. His career as a policeman in three different regimes concluded in 1970 when he retired as head constable. However, confusion about his age arises due to a discrepancy between the years of his retirement and birth recorded as 1902 in his document.

Kazmi, who has 11 children and over 100 family members, fervently believes his long life is the result of his good deeds.