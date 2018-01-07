Modi, Yogi will not return to power, says Akhilesh referring to Noida jinx

Recalling his Kranti Rath Yatra that led to his becoming chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said he will make SP a national party and may take out a yatra across the country to achieve the objective.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Akhilesh referred to the ‘Noida jinx’ and hinted that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will not return to power as they went there to re-inaugurate the Noida leg of Delhi Metro which he had already inaugurated.

Noida jinx is the superstition prevalent among political parties and chief ministers in UP that a person who goes to Noida during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections. Adityanath, despite the jinx, went to Noida recently for the inauguration.

Akhilesh also asked Adityanath to call a cabinet meet on Monday and re-introduce Samajwadi Party Pension Yojana so that women could buy sweaters for their school-going children to whom the government could not provide school uniform sweaters.

“What can one expect from the government that failed to provide even sweaters to children? The BJP is the biggest party in the country with crores of members. Had each member of the party either weaved or provided a sweater each, then none of the children would have been without sweaters,” he said.

On potato throwing by “distressed farmers” outside CM’s home and Assembly, Akhilesh said: “The government took action against cops on being negligent on duty that led to potato throwing without a check. But the government is not looking at its own negligence that forced the farmers to do what they did.”

Referring at Adityanath’s Himanchal Pradesh polls rallies, Akhilesh said: “He had announced there that government made arrangements for better prices to potato farmers. What happened to that?”

On the issue of saffron paint on UP Haj Committee office’s boundary wall in Lucknow, the SP leader took a dig at the BJP, saying they turned jittery and “overnight restored the original cream colour”.

“The government should concentrate on changing the heart of people by doing development and welfare works than changing the colours of buildings,” he said.

When asked to respond on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s comment that he will contest Lok Sabha polls from his original Mainpuri seat, Akhilesh said: “He will contest the polls from whichever seat he wishes to. Entire party and I will rally behind him and for him to win”.

Mulayam had contested Mainpuri and Azamgarh seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He won both, but vacated Mainpuri to let his grand-nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav contest and win it.

“I know from where Tej Pratap will contest in that case,” he said.