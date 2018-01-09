MoU for 2 super specialty hospitals likely at UP investors summit

The state Health department’s plan to set up super specialty hospitals in Chak Ganjaria may become a reality during the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, to be held on February 21 and 22.

The department is likely to sign an MoU with private players to set up two such hospitals. It has allotted 20 acre land to Medical and Health department acquiring 850 acre Chak Ganjaria farmland from the Animal Husbandry department.

Talking to HT, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Prashant Trivedi said talks were on with private players to set up two super specialty hospitals, having 1000 beds, on 10-acre area each. The Health department will sign MoUs with leading healthcare companies during the investors submit. The hospitals will provide treatment to the poor patients under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rate. General category patients will be charged fee fixed by the hospital administration, he said.

The state government has already set up super specialty cancer hospital in the Chak Ganjaria area and the Health department has also tied up with private players to run 25 hospitals under PPP model. The Department has also shot off letter to the development authorities as well as industrial development authorities to allot land for the establishment of the hospitals under private sector.

The entry of the private sector in the medical sector is likely to give the much needed boost to the development activities in Chak Ganjaria. The government had planned to use 320 acre land for setting up IT city, IIIT, UP administrative service academy and a modern milk processing unit. The remaining 530 acre is likely to be used for residential, commercial complexes and green area.

At the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, the state government wants to showcase the investment opportunities and potential in various sectors. The summit aims to give a platform to the heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation, said a senior state government officer.

UP minister for industrial development Satish Mahana said the state government had assured investors a system of providing all the necessary clearances online under a single window system and that the government expected an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in next five years. The state government hoped the new investment will lead to creation of 20 lakh jobs, he said.

The government is already holding road shows for the summit. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in Mumbai roadshow where he also met top industrialists and businessmen.