Mulayam’s wife leads campaign for Aparna Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Yadav stepped out in the open on Saturday to campaign for Aparna Yadav, their younger daughter-in-law. Aparna is the SP candidate from Lucknow Cantt seat.

The event was held at Samar Vihar colony. Sadhna inaugurated a cluster of 75 roads and side-drains completed by the UP government in the Lucknow Cantonment area.

“If she could do so much for the development of the areas as a candidate, imagine what all will she do when she becomes the MLA from the area,” Sadhana was quoted as saying in the press statement issued by ‘Team Aparna, Lucknow Cantt’.

Sadhna, who was a party member when she met Mulayam decades ago, said: “I have offered her as a candidate to you. Now, it is your job to ensure an unprecedented victory for her. The government has given a lot of gifts to this constituency.”

Sadhana is known for backroom politics and confines herself only to family functions.

But on Saturday she made an exception for her ‘Chhoti Bahu’.

Family sources say both she and Shivpal had backed Aparna’s political aspirations. Shivpal had declared Aparna as candidate on March 27. Aparna, 26, is married to Prateek Yadav. She has a degree in political studies from a UK university and is also a trained classical singer.

Aparna said: “It is a golden day of my life today.” The reference was to Sadhna’s presence at the event.

Aparna said: “Before this, Shivpalji as the PWD minister had inaugurated 101 roads and laid foundation stones for 57. This constituency had always been ignored. The amount of development work that was accomplished since the time I was declared candidate here was not done in last 25 years.”

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the MLA from the constituency. Joshi has quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Mulayam’s elder daughter-in-law and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is MP from Kannauj.

