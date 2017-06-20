Mulayam Singh Yadav, Azam Khan skip Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘iftar’ party

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav skipped the ‘roza iftaar’ hosted by former chief minister and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday setting at rest the speculations over a fresh patch-up bid between the father and son.

While Mulayam left for New Delhi in the afternoon, senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan also skipped the function and was said to be in his home constituency Rampur.

Shivpal Yadav has been a persona non grata at SP headquarters ever since Akhilesh took over the party’s reins, therefore, his absence did not raise an eyebrow.

Read more: Is the ‘political iftar’ fading away in Mumbai?

All this, however, did not prevent party workers and a section of the Muslim clergy known for their political leanings from making a beeline to get a glimpse of Akhilesh and take a selfie with him.

A lavish spread was arranged for the ‘rozedaars’ inside a waterproof aluminium tent spreading over 20,000 square feet inside the party office. Dressed in a starched white kurta-pyjama, a green ‘keffiyeh’ (a kind of scarf) and skull cap, Akhilesh was jostled by supporters and party leaders as he reached the venue.

Senior party leaders Ram Govind Chowdhary, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ahmed Hasan and Ashu Malik played host and remained by the side of their leader.

Party leaders claimed that over 20,000 people attended the function but sources said arrangements were made to accommodate at least 10,000 guests.

Read more: Celebrating brotherhood: Pune’s Muslims hold iftar party for warkaris

Prominent clerics who attended the ‘iftar’ included Maulana Saedur Rehman Azmi, rector of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema and Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

Ironically, Nadwa had once given a statement urging the Muslims not to participate in ‘iftars’ organised by political parties.