Muslim artistes from Indonesia to stage Ram Leela in Ayodhya

Setting an example of communal harmony, a team of 12 Muslim artistes from Indonesia is set to stage Ram Leela at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on the outskirts of Ayodhya.

An initiative of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, the programme will be organised at Swami Vivekanand auditorium of the university at 12.30 pm on September 15.

Director, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, Dr YP Singh said the artistes would also stage Ram Leela at Lucknow on September 13.

“The programme is a part of cultural exchange promotion policy of the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. Both the institutions work towards connecting the Indian culture that is dispersed globally,” he said.

“With financial support from ICCR, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan organises Ram Leela by foreign artistes every year. Last year, artistes from Cambodia had presented Ram Leela at Ayodhya. An Ayodhya-based NGO Shri Saryu Avadh Balak Seva Samiti is supporting the programme,” Singh said.

Vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Prof Manoj Dixit said though the Ram Leela was an annual affair, it was for the first time that the programme, which reflected the global extension of Indian culture, was being organised at an educational institution.

“It will give an opportunity to academicians and scholars of the university to enhance the knowledge of the culture of Indian sub-continent,” he said.

“It will be a new experience for the people of Ayodhya and nearby areas as the programme is being presented by artistes from a country which has 86.10% Muslim population,” Prof Dixit said.

Asheesh Mishra, a local organiser who represents Shri Saryu Avadh Balak Seva Samiti, said Ayodhya was a major centre of religious harmony.

“Footprints of major religions like Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism can be found in Ayodhya. Apart from students and teachers of the university, local dignitaries and saints of Ayodhya, we are inviting representatives of other religions to attend the programme which gives the message of communal harmony,” he said.