Muslim boy creates wax-clay model of CM Yogi feeding a cow

A photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath feeding a cow inspired Jhansi boy Amiq Khan to create a wax-clay model of the scene. Now, the class 12 student is keen to present this model, measuring 10cm x 6cm, to the CM on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“Soon after Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister, I started working on the model. Many of my friends who have seen it, encouraged me to try and present it to the CM,” said Amiq.

“I want to gift my creative work to the chief minister on Ram Navami as it is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. Art is a wonderful medium to express yourself and give an outlet to your emotions. I’ll be happy if the CM accepts this model,” he told HT.

As soon as Amiq got the idea of making the model, he took to social media and downloaded photographs from different sites. “I wanted to get the CM’s pictures from all possible angles before I started making the model.”

This is not the first time that Amiq has made models of political leaders or iconic personalities. In the past, he has also created models of former CM Akhilesh Yadav and former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

In fact, Amiq shot to fame with Akhilesh’s clay model in June 2016. Akhilesh Yadav, the then CM, had uploaded a photograph of his work on the chief minister’s official twitter handle with the caption: A class 9 student, Amiq Khan, showed his love for #UPCM by using his creativity in making this adorable clay model.

Amiq’s father, Hameed Khan, who works as a railway technician, said, “My son is passionate about his art. He wants to become a sculptor after completing his formal education. It took Amiq 15 days to make Yadav’s model.”

The talented boy has also showcased many clay model exhibitions. One such display was inaugurated by Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Sharing his dreams, Amiq said, “My wish is to make a big name for myself and my district by getting featured in the Guinness Book of Records one day.”

