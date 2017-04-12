Muslim woman says might convert to Hinduism after husband’s triple talaq divorce

pradeepsaxenaht@gmail.com

A Muslim woman said she might convert to Hinduism after her husband divorced her through ‘triple talaq’ – verbally repeating ‘talaq’ thrice – and then barred her from entering the house when she returned from her parents’ home on Wednesday.

Despite police intervening and attempting to work out a compromise, Rehana’s husband Mohd Shareef refused to accept his wife back, leading to her approaching a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and stating she would convert if she didn’t get justice.

Rehana and Shareef were married in 2012 and have a four-year-old daughter. Rehana alleged that her in-laws began demanding more money after her father gave them Rs 1 lakh during the wedding.

She alleged they and her husband began torturing her when her family didn’t pay the Rs 10 lakh that was demanded. About a year-and-a-half ago, Rehana moved to her parent’s home.

When she returned to her husband’s house, her in-laws did not allow how to enter. She later came back when her husband was home, which was when he divorced her and asked her to leave.

On hearing about the incident, Dharam Jagran Manch (DJM) convenor Saurabh Chaudhry reached the spot and opposed the triple talaq.

In the mean time, police intervened in the matter, with the inspector (Civil Lines) also coming to the spot. The couple was taken to the police station and counselled. However, Shareef refused to accept Rehana as his wife.

Rehana later approached the house of VHP leader Puja Shakun Pandey and declared that if she did not get justice, she would embrace Hinduism.

“Rehana is under depression. She is bent on converting to Hinduism if she does not get justice. We are making efforts to unite Rehana with her family,” Pandey said.

Sunil Kumar Singh, inspector, (Civil Lines) said, “There is a dispute between husband and wife over divorce. The woman’s family members have also come. We are trying to solve the issue with mutual concern.”

Saurabh Chaudhry, coordinator, DJM said, “This case is of triple talaq. The husband does not want to live with her whereas Rehana says she will live with her husband to save the future of her daughter. Now, we will report the matter to UP chief minster Yogi Adityanath.”