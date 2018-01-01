Muzaffarnagar riots: 4 years on, efforts begin for compromise

Four years after communal riots ravaged Muzaffarnagar, leaders of Muslim and Jat communities have started efforts for a compromise to restore communal harmony in the region.

A committee of 20 members, comprising social leaders and riot victims, has been constituted to contact the families of victims as well as the accused in nine riot-hit villages of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

More than 60 people were killed and over 50,000 rendered homeless during the riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts in September 2013 following a girl’s harassment in Kawal village of Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar.

A special investigation team (SIT) charge-sheeted many villagers, leaving people worried that cases lodged against the youths from both the communities would spoil their future.

Meanwhile, some families of riot victims opposed the efforts for compromise, saying it would deprive them of justice.

On December 26, a group of riot victims and representatives of both the communities met Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi and sought his support for the peace effort.

National president of Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Manch, Gulam Mohammed Jaula said Yadav assured his support.

It was suggested during the meeting that efforts to restore harmony should begin from the worst affected village. Purbaliyan village of Muzaffarnagar, where four people were killed in the riots, was selected to begin the peace efforts.

A meeting of social and political leaders was also held in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, which was attended by Jaula, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Qadir Rana, former MP Harendra Malik, BKU chief Naresh Tikait and some khap leaders.

It was decided that the committee will approach riot victims and also the accused in the affected villages and prepare a blueprint for a compromise.

Talking to HT over phone, Tikait said efforts were underway to ensure communal harmony in the region.

“Violence can never be a solution to any problem. People have realised that riots had its cascading effect on both the communities. Peace and harmony is possible only through dialogue,” he said.