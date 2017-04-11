National film awards:The feeling is yet to sink in, says Yatindra

Yatindra Mishra, author of Lata: Sur Gatha, became the first UPite to win the Swarna Kamal award at the 64th National Film Awards that were announced on Friday.

After 12 years a Hindi work has won the Best Book on cinema category in the prestigious award. In 2005, Doordarshan’s ex-chairman Sharad Dutt from Delhi had won the award for his biography on KL Sehgal in Hindi.

Speaking to HT City from Ayodhya, Mishra said, “I still don’t believe that I have won the National Award for my book. It was only after I read it on official website and wishes started pouring in that I believed it to be true. Honestly, it is yet to sink in. It’s not just my feat but a glory for the state too.” The book gives an insight on melody queen Lata Mangeshkar’s life, her seven-decade career and its impact on Indian cinema.

The book has been selected out of 33 official entries in various languages. “Mostly books in Bengali, Marathi and other languages have bagged this award in previous years. The award carries a Swarna Kamal citation and Rs 75,000 each to the author and publisher – Vani Publication. The book, that was release in October last year, has already won three awards,” he said.

Lata Mangeshkar (HT File Photo)

Lata: Sur Gatha is based on interviews with the legendary singer that took eight years to shape up. “One year I just did the research while the interviews were spread across six years and then it took a year to pen the book,” he said.

In 2000, he wrote his first book ‘Girija’ on legendary classical singer Girija Devi followed by a book on shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillaha Khan, which is also a part of NCERT syllabus and is taught in schools. He has authored four poetry books and wrote a book on ‘Devpriya’ on dancer Sonal Man Singh.

“On cinema, I have written a musical history ‘Humsafar’ that came out during the celebrations of 100 years of cinema (2013). I also compiled Gulzar saheb’s poetry ‘Yar Julahe’ while another book is ‘Milon Se Din’ — a compilation of songs,” he tells. Mishra is now looking forward to speak to melody queen very soon. “Today I recall a line said by Lataji when I asked her about being conferred the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. She said, ‘…shayad aapki apni bhakti aur vishwas bhi unmein sahayak hotey hai.’ (…probably your own devotion and faith helps in it).” He will be given the award by President Pranab Mukherjee on May 3.

