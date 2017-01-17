NER remodelling five stations in Lucknow for a comfy journey

Passengers boarding trains from the state capital can look forward to a comfortable journey now, as the North -Eastern Railways (NER) has started a ‘mammoth’ drive to introduce passenger amenities at around five stations.

NER officials said the drive would change the face of the stations in the city, because apart from passenger amenities, it would also include beautification and capacity enhancement work at Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Daliganj, Badshahnagar and Gomti Nagar stations.

Gomti Nagar station tops NER’s priority list with the maximum fund allocation of R 109 crore. Under the modernisation plan, the station, dream project of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (who laid the station’s foundation in 2002) includes construction of terminal facilities coupled with coaching complexes and two washing pits. There will also be two stabling lines and a covered shed.

“It will be one of its kind station, with world class facilities of all sorts. The station will be multi-storeyed, with the lower storey meant for operational purposes. There are plans for several modes of entertainment for train passengers,” said Alok Singh, DRM, NER Lucknow division.

Aishbagh Station is next on the list where the work is on a war footing. The NER drive here includes construction of waiting halls, air-conditioned VIP lounges, medical shops, cafeteria, retiring rooms, modular toilets and lot more. The total estimated cost of the station’s make- over is around R4 crore.

Similarly, Lucknow City, Daliganj and Badshahnagar stations too will undergo a face lift at a total estimated cost of R3.54 crore, R1.85 crore and R1.50 crore respectively. “Once done, the development will be a boon in cutting the load from the main stations. Besides, it would also ease rail traffic, resulting in smooth train movement,” added Singh.

Read more: Cleanliness has ‘arrived’ at Lucknow railway stations