Newly elected UP BJP mayors to meet PM Modi tomorrow

All the newly elected mayors of Bharatiya Janata Party will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. This year, the party has won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two have gone to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the newly elected mayors is scheduled at 10.30 am. According to sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party, this meeting is significant because the Prime Minister wants to establish direct communication with the public representatives.

Mayor of Lucknow Sanyukta Bhatia has already met home minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the past two days.

Bhatia said she was excited at the prospect of meeting the Prime Minister and seeking his guidance to work for the development of the city. “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an inspiration for everyone who wants to work for the downtrodden. One can learn so much from his working style.He always keeps on working for the masses. All the mayors of the BJP will seek his blessings before assuming office,” Bhatia said .

She said during her meeting with the home minister and chief minister, she had been assured about implementation of the 74th amendment to increase the powers of mayors .

“It’s a new responsibility for me but I can assure one thing: my doors are open for anyone who is facing any civic problem and I will respect every public representative who has been elected by the people, cutting across party lines,” she said.