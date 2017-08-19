Nine more children die in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, toll at 105

Deaths of nine more children were reported from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in the last 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, taking the toll to 105 since the August 10 tragedy.

The deaths were confirmed by Dr PK Singh, the BRD Medical College, who briefed the media in his office.

Among these nine deaths, five were reported from the neonatal ward, two from encephilitis ward and two from the general paediatric ward.

Singh reiterated that besides the encephalitis ward, deaths were reported from other wards.

“Most of the children, including the newborn, are brought here in a critical condition,” he said.

To a query, he said the hospital administration was sending data on the deaths to the government.

Earlier in the day, director general, medical education, Dr KK Gupta held a meeting with the principal.

Amid reports of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s likely visit to the facility on Saturday, administrative officials visited the medical college. A stage was also set up for the CM’s programme.