Agra: Nine-yr-old under scanner for missing five-yr-old’s death

The police are interrogating a nine-year-old boy after the body of a five-year-old boy who went missing on November 16 was recovered from a drain in Agra on Monday.

Pappu Yadav, a resident of Shastri Puram, lodged an FIR at Sikandra police station of Agra on November 16 about his missing son Ayush Yadav alias Guddu, who according to him was playing outside the house till 10 am. Guddu’s mother has accused a nine-year-old boy, who lives in their locality, of taking revenge from Guddu’s elder brother following a dispute with the latter on the morning of November 16.

According to her, the accused entered into a brawl over a game of marbles with her elder son and to take revenge from him, he allegedly took her younger son along with him later in the day.

Pappu Yadav alleged that the accused took his son along and left him at a shop in Girraj Puram, after which Guddu went missing.

Police suspect that the accused may have pushed victim into the drain. The minor has been sent to a special police unit for juvenile for further investigation.

“The body wasn’t found in the drain during the search operation on November 16. On Monday, the swollen body was found 25 metres away from the same spot. The accused has been sent for questioning, but he is repeatedly changing his statement,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shlok Kumar.

“We have sent the nine-year-old accused to the special unit for juveniles for further investigation. Dead body of the victim has been sent for autopsy,” added Kumar.

Families of both the accused and victim reside in Shastri Puram locality while the father of the accused works at a shoe unit in Agra.

According to sources, the accused who has an aggressive temperament had also forced a child to eat mud and slapped him recently.