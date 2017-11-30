No direct recruitment in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh

In a setback to candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and are looking forward to getting the job as science and maths teachers in upper primary schools, the government has decided that no direct recruitments will be made in future.

As per the 20th amendment made in Uttar Pradesh Basic Education (Teacher) Service Rule (1981) by the state cabinet on November 9, no direct recruitments will now be made on the posts of science and maths teachers in upper primary schools.

These posts will be filled through promotions only as was being done to fill vacancies of other subjects.

Earlier, 50 per cent posts of science and maths teachers were filled through recruitments and the remaining by promotion.

“TET is not meant to make a career in government-run primary and upper primary schools only. It is an essential qualification for teachers of classes 6 to 8 at aided and non-aided schools,” said deputy secretary (basic education) Skand Shukla while confirming the order.

“The 20th amendment made in the Service Rule does not mean that TET pass candidates cannot teach in these schools,” he said.

Shukla claimed the decision would have little impact on the prospects of candidates who had passed the TET.

A candidate seeking promotion as an assistant teacher in upper primary school or promotion as head master at primary school should have a minimum experience of five years of teaching in primary schools as an assistant teacher.

To become the headmaster of an upper primary school, a teacher needs to have three years of experience as an assistant teacher in an upper primary school or three years of experience as headmaster in a primary school.

After the decision, some teachers’ body have started raising questions on the motive of conducting TET at upper primary level.

The government started recruitments on 29,334 posts of maths and science teachers which were vacant in upper primary schools in the state after the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2011 in UP.

“Out of 29334 posts, around 7,000 posts are still vacant. After the recent decision, a good population of candidates who have passed TET and were looking forward to join as teachers in upper primary schools will be deprived of direct recruitment,” said state president of UP BEd Utthan Morcha Anil Singh.