‘No land’s man’ craves to reunite with family in Pakistan

Mohammad Idrees Alam left behind his wife Shabana and four children in Karachi (Pakistan) in 1999 to be by the side of his ailing parents in Kanpur.

Idrees (49), who was born in India, had migrated to Pakistan in 1987 where he married a cousin, Shabana, and settled as a Pakistani citizen.

Idrees seeks mercy killing Mohammad Idrees Alam, who was produced before the city magistrate’s court on Monday, said he was fed up of his life and sought mercy killing to get rid of his miseries.

The court granted bail to Idrees in connection with a case of brawl. He was arrested last month.

His father Ahmad Jan died at his ancestral house in Mishri Bazar soon after Idrees came from Karachi. As Idrees struggled with the loss of his father and ailing mother, he overstayed for three days and his visa ran out.

The overstay of three years cost him 18 years of his life.

When he approached the authorities for visa extension, they suspected him to be a Pakistani spy and arrested him under the Foreigners Act.

After 10 years, the court acquitted him and instructed the authorities to deport him to Pakistan.

But since his Pakistani passport had expired in 2003, Pakistan refused to take him back claiming he was not its citizen and had travelled to India on a fake passport.

This left the authorities flummoxed as they did not know where to keep him. Kanpur police tried to lodge him at detention centres in Ghaziabad and New Delhi but they also refused to take him in.

The police devised a novel way to deal with the situation – keeping him in jail on various charges.

The court took 10 years to decide his fate in the case under the Foreigners Act. When he was released, he found that a relative had taken over his ancestral house. His mother had also passed away by then.

A nowhere man with no place to live, Idrees took up odd jobs to make a living. He would sleep on the roadsides, hospital compounds and shops on Meston Road.

A cotton bag hung on his shoulder, which had everything from toothpaste to soap and clothes.

On February 23, 2013, Idrees was arrested for buying a SIM card on forged documents.

He remained in jail for four-and-a-half years before being released last month.

Moments after he stepped out of Kanpur jail last month, he was again arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC on charges of picking up a brawl with a passerby near Meghdoot crossing.

Idrees is about to be freed again and the police are clueless as to where to keep him this time.

The police have taken up the issue with the state home department which is coordinating with the union home ministry.

“We have sent all the necessary documents to home ministry through the state. A team of officials is in New Delhi trying to obtain permission for his admission in detention centre,” said DIG/SSP, Kanpur, Sonia Singh.

The strained relations between India and Pakistan have taken away 18 years of Idrees’s life.

He had travelled to India on a Pakistani passport (G-57703) issued in Karachi in May 1997.

“I had set up my own leather goods making unit. I was doing well in my business. I was leading a happy life. I just want to get reunited with my wife and my children. These technicalities have ruined my life. I don’t belong to this place,” Idrees told HT before his arrest in 2013.

“My brother has severed all relations with me and kicked me out of the house. Many a times I thought of ending my life but each time the prospect of reuniting with my family gave me hope,” he said.

“I am not interested in Indian citizenship. Pakistan should issue me a fresh passport,” Idrees said.

Sources in the local intelligence unit (LIU) said they had taken Idrees to Attari border for deportation but they were asked to present the man before the Pakistan embassy where he was questioned for hours. Later, he was denied entry to Pakistan. The LIU was informed that his family in Pakistan had disowned him.

His curious case has now reached Pakistan where human rights activist Ansar Burney is trying to locate his family which was not found on the address that Idrees had given.

Burney has posted the photographs and other information on his Facebook page asking people to come forward and help Idrees in finding his family.