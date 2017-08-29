Noida: Hearing on land allotment to Patanjali Yog Sansthan to continue

The Allahabad high court will continue hearing a writ petition challenging allotment of 4500 acres of land in favour of Patanjali Yog Sansthan of Baba Ramdev at Noida, on Saturday .

It is alleged in the petition that more than 6000 trees on the said land will be cut down that for establishment of industry/food plaza by the Sansthan. It will, the petitioner says, will result in huge damage to the environment.

The bench comprising justice Tarun Agarwala and justice Ashok Kumar deferred the hearing for Tuesday while asking Noida Authority, Yamuna Expressway Authority and forest department to apprise the court of the issue by then.

The petition is filed by one Ausaf of Gautam Budh Nagar. In the petition it has been alleged that 200 bigha of land was given to the petitioner on lease for a period of 30 years for plantation of trees. However, the land of the petitioner is now allotted to the Patanjali Yog Sansthan for construction of a food park which is illegal and contrary to the lease deed.