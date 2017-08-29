North Central Railway plans to replace conventional coaches in its trains

Following frequent incidents of train derailment, the North Central Railway (NCR) has now decided to use Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in all its 36 trains operated by the zone.

“The main objective is to ensure safety to rail passengers as LHB coaches, which are linked with Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC), minimise chances of climbing over each other and crash in case of train derailment as compare to the conventional coaches,” said public relations officer, NCR, Amit Malaviya. Hence, the zonal railway administration was now seriously mulling to replace its conventional ICF coaches with LHBs in all its 36 pair of trains which originates from the zone, he added.

“A proposal to replace conventional coaches with LHBs in five long route trains including Allahabad-New Delhi Duranto and Shramshakti Express originating from Allahabad and Kanpur has already been sent to the Railway Board. It is expected that the proposal will get accept in the current financial year giving a kick start to the work of replacement of coaches,” said Malaviya.

He said that presently the LHB coaches were being used only in two superfast trains i.e. Prayagraj Express which originates from Allahabad and Shatabdi Express which originates from Kanpur.

The NCR is considered as one of the most sensitive zones among the 17 railway zones of the country. Many incidents of train derailments have taken place in the zone’s Allahabad-Kanpur section.

Newly appointed chairman of the Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has directed divisional railway managers of all the railway zones, including Allahabad division DRM SK Pankaj, to carry out intense drive in their respective divisions to ensure smooth operation of train.