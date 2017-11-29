North Eastern Railways: Over 2 dozen trains cancelled for over a month to streamline rail traffic

The Danapur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Amritsar-Howrah, Agra Intercity, Janta Express, Amritsar-Saharsa and other two dozen prime trains will not run for over a month. These trains will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 15.

Officials of the North Eastern Railways (NER) said the decision had been taken in order to streamline the rail traffic. Sanjay Yadav, chief public relation officer, NER, said around 8 trains of the NER had been cancelled following the foggy weather conditions and poor visibility.

Besides, the Railways has also made changes in the movement of other trains and in the termination point of the trains. It includes Gawalior-Barauni Express that will originate from Lucknow and terminate here itself from December 1 to February 13.

The Railways has also lowered the frequency of trains like Kaifiyat Express, Chandigarh Express, Jai Nagar-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Chandigarh-Lucknow Express, Barauni-Ambala Express and others.